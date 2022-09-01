KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Trading Up 5%

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 81,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

KDA Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$15.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46.

About KDA Group

(Get Rating)

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, online and in-class training for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants, human resource and crisis management consulting services, private health services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KDA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.