KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Short Interest Update

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,470,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 38,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.35. 8,089,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,006,886. KE has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of -1.98.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. KE’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KE will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KE during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,217,000 after buying an additional 268,745 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of KE by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

