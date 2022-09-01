Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Acquired by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Kearny Financial worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,431 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRNY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.30. 9,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,844. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $795.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $30,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kearny Financial

(Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.