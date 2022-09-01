KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 611.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

