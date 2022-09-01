Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Up 8.2% in August

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Shares of KRP stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 482,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,151. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.55. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 47,081 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $408,000. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 71.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 308,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 128,617 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

