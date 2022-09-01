Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.10. 18,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,264. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

