Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Update

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,420,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 14,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $562,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,337,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,064,000 after purchasing an additional 299,891 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 54.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 184,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 65,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 1.1 %

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

NYSE KIM traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.85. 62,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.