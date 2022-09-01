Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,445,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,883 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $27,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 174,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $18.11. 183,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,870,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

