Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.51

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 130636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Kion Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

