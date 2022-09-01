KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,555 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.07% of KLA worth $38,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $12.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $331.40. 48,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

