Knowles (NYSE:KN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.30

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 38410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. StockNews.com lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 5.7% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth $626,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 340.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 97.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Knowles by 56.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,640,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,761,000 after purchasing an additional 950,629 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

