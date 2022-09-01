Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.45. 3,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,654,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOD. Citigroup cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $531.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43.

Insider Activity at Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.74). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 303,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $2,361,435.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,967,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,067,506.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $831,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 274,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 150,353 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

