Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Up 5.8% in August

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 973,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Korea Electric Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 44.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 459,336 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $3,736,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 23.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 206,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 39,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEP. StockNews.com cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Korea Electric Power Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.71. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

