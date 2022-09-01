KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $35.62. 42,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 60,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,255,000.

Further Reading

