Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

KTOS stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at $16,282,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 877,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,896,000 after acquiring an additional 844,409 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,717,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after acquiring an additional 587,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KTOS. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

