Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Short Interest Update

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 304,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 2.1 %

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Shares of KRO traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,317. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

