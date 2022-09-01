Kryll (KRL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $104,107.00

Kryll (KRL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a market cap of $15.34 million and approximately $104,107.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,869.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00133796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00033432 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00086573 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,446,598 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io.

Kryll Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.