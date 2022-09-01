Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading Up 2.3%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $14.18. Approximately 2,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 771,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $975.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 203.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $123,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Stories

