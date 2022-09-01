Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.68

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.
Kuraray Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Kuraray Company Profile
Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and film, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products and GENESTAR.
