Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,618 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3,246.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 102,739 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in AT&T by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 169,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 193,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

