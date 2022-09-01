Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $88,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $45.94.

