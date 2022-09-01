Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,625,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after purchasing an additional 478,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,485,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

