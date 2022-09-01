Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $148.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

