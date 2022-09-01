Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

