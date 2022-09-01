Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases 965 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 103,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 142,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
