Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 162 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $97.20 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.17.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.