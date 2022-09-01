Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $613.32 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $613.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $437.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $458.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.27. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

