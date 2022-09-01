Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Director Sells $48,375.00 in Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) Director Paul F. Folino sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of LTRX opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.88 million, a P/E ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.25.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.
