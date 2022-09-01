Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at CIBC

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CSFB boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.82.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded down C$1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.80. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$33.83 and a one year high of C$45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.97.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.