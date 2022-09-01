LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 243.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,836 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,255,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 244,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,713 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 350,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,304,000 after buying an additional 54,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 207,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after buying an additional 41,496 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

LCI Industries Stock Down 3.9 %

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCII opened at $115.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.99 and a 200-day moving average of $116.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

LCI Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.