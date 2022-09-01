Leeward Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,672 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,433,918. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

