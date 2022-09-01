Leeward Financial Partners LLC Acquires 4,459 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,445. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average is $67.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

