Leeward Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,776 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 26.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $754,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 110.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,538 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.36. 198,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,263,864. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89. The company has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

