Leeward Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.7% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 599 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $521.31. The company had a trading volume of 64,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,118. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $526.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

