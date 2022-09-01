Leeward Financial Partners LLC Purchases 182 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike Stock Down 6.8 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.04.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $12.46 on Thursday, hitting $170.15. The stock had a trading volume of 171,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,729. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.44 and a beta of 1.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

