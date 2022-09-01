LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Short Interest Update

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the July 31st total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,645.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $51,645.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,400 shares of company stock worth $649,977. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,801,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,668,000 after buying an additional 626,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,285,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,720,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the period. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,999,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,662 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,989,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 989,200 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LendingClub Price Performance
Shares of LC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,562. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $49.21.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The firm had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
LendingClub Company Profile
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
Further Reading
