Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 7,600,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $456,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,455,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,054,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,141,700 shares of company stock valued at $206,346,409. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,027,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,625,000 after buying an additional 469,909 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,948,000 after buying an additional 734,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,039,000 after buying an additional 52,097 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,474,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after buying an additional 1,025,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,781,000 after buying an additional 107,054 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on LBRT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Shares of LBRT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,874,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,973. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,500.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.