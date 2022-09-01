LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
LightPath Technologies Trading Down 8.9 %
NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.