LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LightPath Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

