Litentry Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.66 Million (LIT)

Litentry (LIT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, Litentry has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Litentry has a market capitalization of $26.66 million and $6.73 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litentry coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00003587 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Litentry

LIT is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,132,164 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry.

Buying and Selling Litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

