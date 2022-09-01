Lith Token (LITx) Trading 17.6% Lower Over Last Week

Lith Token (LITx) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Lith Token has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $39,715.00 worth of Lith Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lith Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lith Token has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00826677 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015579 BTC.
Lith Token Coin Profile
Lith Token’s total supply is 5,417,770,823 coins and its circulating supply is 4,002,559,632 coins. Lith Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Lith Token Coin Trading
