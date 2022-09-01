LockTrip 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16,318.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $12.78 million and approximately $16,318.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00005209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000400 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About LockTrip

LOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

