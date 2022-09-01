Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.84

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.84 and last traded at $49.14, with a volume of 1325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.9742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.