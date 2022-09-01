Loop Capital Lowers Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $585.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.68.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $522.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $521.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 70.3% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.