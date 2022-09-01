Loungers (LON:LGRS) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.54). 227,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 80,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211.50 ($2.56).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LGRS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) target price on shares of Loungers in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 385 ($4.65).

Get Loungers alerts:

Loungers Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 199.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 220.64. The stock has a market cap of £216.56 million and a P/E ratio of 1,188.24.

Loungers Company Profile

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 18, 2021, it operated 168 sites, including 138 Lounges and 30 Cosy Club cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.