LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 505,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,538 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,053,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,417,863.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LXU. StockNews.com raised LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LXU opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.77. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

