Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.93

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.93 and traded as low as C$8.78. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$8.83, with a volume of 157,870 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.03.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.95.

Lundin Gold Dividend Announcement

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$226.95 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Insider Activity at Lundin Gold

In other news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 181,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.79 per share, with a total value of C$1,590,935.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 181,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,590,935.70.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

