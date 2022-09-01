Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.34 billion-$24.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.36 billion.

Macy’s Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,459,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on M. Cowen reduced their price target on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Macy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,026 shares of company stock worth $1,736,856 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 69,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 29.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,170,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,504,000 after acquiring an additional 266,515 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.