Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.74 and last traded at C$6.74. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.71.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.58 million and a PE ratio of 7.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.84.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,655,820 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 126,990 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office properties.

See Also

