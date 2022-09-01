Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGNI. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Magnite to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 339.4% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,547 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 28.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Magnite by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 160,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in Magnite by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Magnite had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

