Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 881 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $542,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 693,208 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $289.70. The stock had a trading volume of 145,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.41 and its 200 day moving average is $304.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $296.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

